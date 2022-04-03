Skip to main content
Nuggets Final Injury Report Against The Lakers

Nuggets Final Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets are in California to face off with the Los Angeles Lakers, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.   

The injury report for the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Meanwhile, the update can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16251660_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Final Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar52 seconds ago
USATSI_17459194_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_16251809_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul's Availability For Suns-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_14874514_168388303_lowres
News

Former Celtics Star Signs With New NBA Team

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_16223379_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17659777_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17944887_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago