Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan on Wednesday evening.

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Pistons against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Pistons have (expectedly) been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA this season.  

Last year, they entered into a complete rebuilding mode when they moved on from key veterans such as former All-Stars Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.   

The team enters Wednesday evening as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 19-53 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season.  

