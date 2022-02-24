Skip to main content
Pistons Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Michigan on Thursday evening.

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday evening in Michigan, and the game is both team's first time playing since the All-Star break.  

For the game, the Pistons have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Frank Jackson, who was listed as doubtful has been ruled out (see tweet from Underdog NBA below).  

The two teams are in totally different places this late in the season. 

The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record, and the Pistons are the 14th seed with a 13-45 record. 

