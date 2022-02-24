Pistons Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday evening in Michigan, and the game is both team's first time playing since the All-Star break.

The two teams are in totally different places this late in the season.

The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record, and the Pistons are the 14th seed with a 13-45 record.