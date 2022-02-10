Cade Cunningham's Status For Grizzlies-Pistons Game
The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Michigan on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the game against the Grizzlies due to a hip injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pistons come into the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-42 record in 54 games played this season.
They are in a rebuilding mode, and clearly have no intentions to make the postseason this year.
In the 26 games that they have played at home in Michigan they are 8-18.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 38-18 record.
