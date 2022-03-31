Pistons Final Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Detroit Pistons are hosting he Philadelphia 76ers in Michigan on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.

The final injury report for the Pistons against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Cory Joseph has been upgraded from questionable to available, while everyone else on the injury report remains ruled out for the contest.

The Pistons come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-56 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball