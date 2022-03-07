Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Pistons against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Pistons come into the game with a 17-47 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
Currently, they are on a two-game winning streak, and have gone 10-21 in the 31 games that they have played at home in Michigan this season.
The franchise is in a rebuilding mode after moving on from a lot of their veteran players last season.
