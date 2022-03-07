Skip to main content
Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Pistons against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Pistons come into the game with a 17-47 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games overall.  

Currently, they are on a two-game winning streak, and have gone 10-21 in the 31 games that they have played at home in Michigan this season. 

The franchise is in a rebuilding mode after moving on from a lot of their veteran players last season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

