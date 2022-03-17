Skip to main content
Pistons Injury Report Against The Magic

Pistons Injury Report Against The Magic

The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Detroit Pistons are in Florida to take on the Magic on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Pistons against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on their injury report is already ruled out except for Rodney McGruder and Cade Cunningham, who are both listed as questionable for the contest. 

The two teams come into the night at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. 

The Magic are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-52 record in the 70 games that they have played.  

As for the Pistons, they come into the game as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-51 record in the 69 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16476819_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What RJ Barrett Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Clip Of Kevin Durant Telling A Fan To Shut Up And Sit Down

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_9339635_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17778079_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago