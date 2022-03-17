Pistons Injury Report Against The Magic

The Detroit Pistons are in Florida to take on the Magic on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Pistons against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on their injury report is already ruled out except for Rodney McGruder and Cade Cunningham, who are both listed as questionable for the contest.

The two teams come into the night at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Magic are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-52 record in the 70 games that they have played.

As for the Pistons, they come into the game as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-51 record in the 69 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball