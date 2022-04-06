Pistons Injury Report For Wednesday Against The Mavericks
The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Michigan on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Pistons can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Everyone on their injury report has already been ruled out for the night, so nobody's status is in question for the contest.
The Pistons (23-56) have already been eliminated from 2022 NBA Playoffs contention.
