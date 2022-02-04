Cade Cunningham's Status For Celtics-Pistons Game

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Boston Celtics in Michigan on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the game due to a hip injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pistons come into the game as one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 12-39 record on the season.

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Orlando Magic are the only team that has a worse record than them in the east.

Clearly, they are in a rebuilding mode, and they are very far away from contention for the playoffs.

