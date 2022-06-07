BREAKING: Stunning Game 3 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and for the game the two teams have announced their initial injury reports.
Robert Williams III has played in the first two games of the series, but he is listed as questionable for the Celtics.
Meanwhile, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all on the injury report as questionable once again for the Warriors.
As for James Wiseman, the 2020 second overall pick is still ruled out.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 as the Celtics won the first game and the Warriors blew out the Celtics in the second game.
This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.