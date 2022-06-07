Skip to main content

BREAKING: Stunning Game 3 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will take place on Wednesday night in Massachusetts at the TD Garden.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and for the game the two teams have announced their initial injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

Robert Williams III has played in the first two games of the series, but he is listed as questionable for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all on the injury report as questionable once again for the Warriors.  

As for James Wiseman, the 2020 second overall pick is still ruled out. 

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 as the Celtics won the first game and the Warriors blew out the Celtics in the second game. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.

