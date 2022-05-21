Skip to main content

Warriors And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are back in action on Friday night for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won Game 1 on Wednesday night at home at the Chase Center in San Francisco.   

They had the ultimate advantage of finishing their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies five days before Game 1. 

Therefore, they had a full four days of rest going into the Conference Finals. 

Meanwhile, the Mavs did not finish Game 7 of the second-round against the Phoenix Suns until Sunday night, so the essentially had no rest heading into the series. 

Game 2 will be a big one, because the Warriors can take a 2-0 lead, or the Mavs can tie up the series and head back to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 with all of the momentum.

