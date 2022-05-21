Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 2
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are back in California for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in California, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.
The two teams played Game 1 of the series on Wednesday evening, and the Warriors crushed the Mavs to take a 1-0 lead.
The Mavs had some back luck heading into the contest, because they were coming off essentially no rest, while the Warriors had four full days off to prepare for the next round.
In the second-round, the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games, while the Mavs did not beat the Phoenix Suns until the seventh games (they had to go straight from Phoenix to San Francisco).
This is the first time since 2019 that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs, and it's the first time for the Mavs being out of the first-round since the 2011 season when they won the title.
