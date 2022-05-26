Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 5

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series, so with a win in Game 6 they will advance to the NBA Finals.

This would be the sixth time the franchise has made the NBA Finals in eight seasons, which is the best mark of any team in the league over that time span.

They had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to that they made the NBA Finals five times in a row, and won three NBA Championships.

As for the Mavs, they had looked like they were going to get swept, but they woke up in Game 4 and beat the Warriors commandingly.

No team in the history of the league has ever returned to win a series after being down 3-0.

