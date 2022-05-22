Skip to main content

Mavs And Warriors Most Recent Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriros have upgraded Andrew Wiggins from questionable to probable for the game, and he will play in the contest per head coach Steve Kerr. 

Anthony Slater of The Athletic's Tweet: "Andrew Wiggins went through shootaround this morning in Dallas. He is clear for Game 3, per Kerr."

The Warriros currently have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games at home in San Francisco.   

If the Warriors can win Game 3 on Sunday night in Texas, they will have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and be one game away from the NBA Finals. 

No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

Game 4 will also be in Texas. 

