Warriors And Mavericks Latest Injury Reports For Thursday

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The injury reports still remain the same, and Otto Porter Jr. is still listed as questionable for the contest.

The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can win the whole thing on Thursday and advance to the NBA Finals.

This would be the sixth time in just eight seasons that they have made a run to the Finals, because prior to missing the playoffs the last two seasons; they had made the Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that time span.

The winner of the series will face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat for the NBA Championship.

The Celtics have a 3-2 lead in that series after winning Game 5 on Wednesday.

