Current Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in California at the Chase Center, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors have Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala all listed as out for the contest.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavs beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round in six games, and then beat the Phoenix Suns in the second-round in seven games (which ended on Sunday night).

As for the Warriors, they beat the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first-round, and then they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the second-round.

They have had a full four days off since their last game (they ended the series with the Grizzlies on Friday night at home), while the Mavs had essentially no rest, so they may have the advantage heading into Game 1.

