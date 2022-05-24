Warriors-Mavericks: Most Updated Injury Reports For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Texas, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so a win for them would end the series and make them the winners of the 2022 Western Conference.

They would also be advancing to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years, which no other team in the league has done over that time span.

If the Mavs win the game, they would force a Game 5 which would be back in San Francisco.

No team in the history of the league has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

The Mavs are out of the first-round for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

