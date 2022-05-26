Game 5 Latest Injury For Warriors And Mavs

Skip to main content

Game 5 LATEST INJURY REPORTS For Warriors And Mavs

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports as of 9:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors have s 3-1 lead in the series over the Mavs heading into Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, and as of 9:30 Eastern Time the two teams have updated their injury reports for the contest. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors will remain without Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, while the Mavs are without Tim Hardaway Jr. 

Meanwhile, the Warriors have listed veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. as questionable for the contest.  

The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series after the Mavs saved themselves from elimination on Tuesday night at home in Texas. 

In the first three games, the Warriros had won all of them looking like they would go for an easy sweep. 

Yet, the Mavs came to play in Game 4, and if they win Game 5 they will force a Game 6 back in Texas. 

However, no team in the history of the league has ever come back from trailing 3-1 in a series to win. 

