Warriors And Nuggets Final Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets are facing off on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their final injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman have both been ruled out for the contest.

Coming into the series, the Warriors finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.

The Nuggets made the second round of the playoffs last year, and the Warriros are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19.

The Warriros have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1.

