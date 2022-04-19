Skip to main content

Warriors And Nuggets Final Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have announced their final injury reports for Game 2.

The Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets are facing off on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their final injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman have both been ruled out for the contest.  

Coming into the series, the Warriors finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed. 

The Nuggets made the second round of the playoffs last year, and the Warriros are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19. 

The Warriros have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Nuggets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17911153_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17144025_168388303_lowres
Injuries

WATCH: Rudy Gobert's Ridiculous Block In Game 2

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17082314_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Mike Conley's Updated Injury Status In Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Mike Conley's Injury Status In Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Is Doubtful For Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
News

Starting Lineups For Game 2 Between Jazz And Mavericks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18100135_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Luka's Final Injury Status For Monday Against Jazz

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago