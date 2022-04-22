Warriors And Nuggets Final Injury Reports For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports for Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado on Thursday evening for Game 3 of their first-round series, and for the game the two teams have announced their final injury reports.

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the the sixth seed.

They are currently up 2-0 after winning the first two games of the series at home in San Francisco at Chase Center.

This is the first time that they have been in the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they made it to the NBA Finals, and lost to the Toronto Raptors with Kawhi Leonard.

As for the Nuggets, they had Nikola Jokic win the MVP Award in 2021, but they got swept in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, who made the NBA Finals.

Prior to the Warriors missing the playoffs for two seasons, they had been to the NBA Finals five straight times, and won three NBA Championships in that span.

