Warriors And Grizzlies Current Injury Reports For Game 2
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are playing Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Tennessee, and for the game the teams have announced their injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors and Grizzlies played a very entertaining first game of the series, and the Warriros won the game by a score of 117-116 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
There were many twists and turns in the game as the Grizzlies led at halftime, Draymond Green was ejected and the Warriors also had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.
Yet, the entire game came down to the final buzzer when Ja Morant missed a shot to give the Grizzlies the win.
This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
Prior to missing the playoffs for two seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that span.
As for the Grizzlies, they are a young team but they made the playoffs last season and lost to the Utah Jazz in just five games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.