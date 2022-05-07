Skip to main content

Warriors And Grizzlies Game 3 Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night in San Francisco, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The series is tied up after the teams split the first two games in Memphis.  

The Warriors won the first game, and then the Grizzlies responded in the second game with a 106-101 win.  

The Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks for Game 3, because he was suspended for his flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2.  

Draymond Green also picked up a flagrant 2 foul in the series (Game 1) and was ejected, but the call was questionable, while Brooks clearly should have been charged with a flagrant 2. 

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season, and they finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and finished this year as the second seed.  

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

 

USATSI_18112474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Game 3 Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar33 seconds ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics-Bucks: WATCH GAME-TYING Shot Doesn't Count At The Buzzer

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17693099_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Star Has VERY Good Question About Celtics-Bucks Game 3

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH The Entire Wild Final Sequence In Celtics-Bucks Game 3

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_18186483_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doing The Shimmy?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Tweets A Bold Take About The Bucks During Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18185200_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Jayson Tatum Dunks On Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17514692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18218853_168388303_lowres
News

2 Chainz And Luka? One Of The Coolest Videos You'll Ever See

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago