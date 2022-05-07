Warriors And Grizzlies Game 3 Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night in San Francisco.

NBA's official injury report

The series is tied up after the teams split the first two games in Memphis.

The Warriors won the first game, and then the Grizzlies responded in the second game with a 106-101 win.

The Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks for Game 3, because he was suspended for his flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2.

Draymond Green also picked up a flagrant 2 foul in the series (Game 1) and was ejected, but the call was questionable, while Brooks clearly should have been charged with a flagrant 2.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season, and they finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and finished this year as the second seed.

