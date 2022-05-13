Skip to main content

Warriors And Grizzlies Initial Injury Reports For Game 6

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Game 6 on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night at Chase Center.    

For the game, the two teams have announced their initial injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can close out the series in any of the next two games.

They had a 3-1 lead in the series, but the Grizzlies blew them out in Game 5 in Tennessee on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies have been playing without their best player Ja Morant, who has been out since the end of Game 3 due to a knee injury. 

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. 

As for the Grizzlies, they finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference, and made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed last season. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

