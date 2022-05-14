Skip to main content

Warriors And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups For Game 6

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Game 6.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in San Francisco at Chase Center. 

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports, and announced their starting lineups. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriros will be without Otto Porter Jr., who had been questionable on the injury report for most of the day. 

As for the Grizzlies, they remain without their best player All-Star point guard Ja Morant. 

He injured his knee at the end of Game 3, and has not played since. 

The starting lineups for the two teams are relayed by Underdog NBA. 

If the Warriros win the game, they will advance to the Western Conference Finals because they have a 3-2 lead in the series.

A win for the Grizzlies would force a Game 7 back in Tennessee, because they are the second seed so they have the home-court advantage.  

The winner of the series will play either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks in the next round. 

The Suns and Mavs have a Game 7 in Arizona on Sunday, because they are tied up at 3-3. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

