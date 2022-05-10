Warriros And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports For Game 4
The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in San Francisco, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.
The biggest name on the report is All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury.
He got injured at the end of the fourth quarter in Game 3, and did not return to the court.
The Grizzlies have played 25 games without him this season, and they are an incredible 20-5 in those games.
However, the regular season is one thing, and facing off with the Golden State Warriors in the second-round of the playoffs is another.
The Warriors have a 2-1 lead in the series, so a win for them gives them a commanding 3-1 lead.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies can win the game and tie up the series at 2-2, which would give them all the momentum heading back to Memphis for Game 5.
