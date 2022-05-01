Warriors And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports For Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports for Sunday's Game 1 contest.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs and Game 1 is being played in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The final update was Ziaire Williams, who has been ruled out.

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala, who was the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals.

He bring a veteran leadership, and is still a threat from the three-point range.

As for the Grizzlies, they will remain without star center Steven Adams who entered health and safety protocols, and also missed their final game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first-round on Friday evening at Target Center.

The Warriros come into the series after beating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in just five games.

As for the Grizzlies, they had a hard fought series against the Timberwolves, who controlled most of the games.

However, the Grizzlies were extremely resilient and overcame multiple double-digit deficits in fourth quarters.

They are a young team, but they are also in the playoffs for the second straight year, and finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They have a home-court advantage over the Warriors, who were the third seed in the west.

