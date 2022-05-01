Skip to main content

Warriors And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports For Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports for Sunday's Game 1 contest.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs and Game 1 is being played in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The final update was Ziaire Williams, who has been ruled out.  

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala, who was the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals.  

He bring a veteran leadership, and is still a threat from the three-point range. 

As for the Grizzlies, they will remain without star center Steven Adams who entered health and safety protocols, and also missed their final game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first-round on Friday evening at Target Center. 

The Warriros come into the series after beating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in just five games.  

As for the Grizzlies, they had a hard fought series against the Timberwolves, who controlled most of the games.  

However, the Grizzlies were extremely resilient and overcame multiple double-digit deficits in fourth quarters.  

They are a young team, but they are also in the playoffs for the second straight year, and finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference. 

They have a home-court advantage over the Warriors, who were the third seed in the west.  

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16125642_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Injury Status In Game 1

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
Injuries

KEY PLAYER Ruled Out For Warriors-Grizzlies Game 1

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted Before Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted 4 Photos To His Instagram Story On Sunday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18185200_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Pre-Game Outfits Of Jayson Tatum And Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Game 1

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15319293_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics SHOCKING Injury Report For Game 1

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Game 1 Injury Report For Bucks Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17224637_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status For Game 1 On Sunday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago