Warriors And Spurs Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are facing off on Sunday evening in California, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.   

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

The Spurs come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-44 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and 13-21 on the road. 

As for the Warriors, they are the third seed in the west with a 47-23 record in 70 games. 

They are 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and 29-8 at home. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

