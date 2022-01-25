Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

Andre Iguodala's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.  

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 34-13 record in 47 games played.    

They had been going back and forth with the Phoenix Suns for the first seed, but the Suns have now ran away with a 3.5 games lead. 

The Warriors have not been to the playoffs in either of the last two seasons, but in the five seasons prior had made the NBA Finals every year. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

56 seconds ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Tuesday

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards Injury Status For Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

9 hours ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Mavs

9 hours ago
USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Can C.J. McCollum Save The Trail Blazers Season?

14 hours ago
USATSI_17459229_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Suns

14 hours ago
USATSI_17046206
Injuries

The Jazz Have A Very Long Injury Report Against The Suns

15 hours ago