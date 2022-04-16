Skip to main content

Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Game 1

The Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets in Golden State on Saturday for Game 1.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday, and for the game Steph Curry is listed as probable. 

Curry has not played in a game since March 16 against the Boston Celtics.  

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.  

Game 1 is set for 8:30 Eastern Time at Chase Center in San Francisco.

