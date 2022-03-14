Skip to main content
Wizards And Warriors Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports for Monday's game in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards in San Francisco on Monday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for the Wizards and Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-37 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.    

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.   

As for the Warriors, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 46-22 record in the 68 games that they have played.  

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, but just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

