Wizards And Warriors Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards in San Francisco on Monday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the Wizards and Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-37 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Warriors, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 46-22 record in the 68 games that they have played.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, but just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

