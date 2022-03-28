Skip to main content
Warriors Final Injury Report And Available Players For Game Against Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors are in Memphis to play the Grizzlies, and their final injury report for the game has been announced.

The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report. 

The final injury report for the Warriors against the Grizzlies can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Meanwhile, their full list of available players for the contest can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

