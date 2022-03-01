Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

Draymond Green remains out of the lineup for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and the team remains without three-time NBA Champion Draymond Green.       

Green has been out since January, and his status for the game against the Timberwolves can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from NBA's official injury report.    

The Warriors are coming off of a devastating loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. 

They blew a big lead in the fourth quarter, and lost the final period by 20-points. 

However, they are still one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with 43-18 record in the 61 games that they have played in so far this season. 

