Skip to main content
Warriors Injury Report For Game With Kings

Warriors Injury Report For Game With Kings

The Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento to take on the Kings, and will be without several key players.

The Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento to take on the Kings, and will be without several key players.

The Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento to take on the Kings in California on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without several key players. 

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic (tweet embedded below), they will be without Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelic, and Otto Porter Jr. is questionable.

The Warriors come into the game with a seven-game winning streak, and are currently 39-13 in the 52 games that they have played, which has them as the second seed in the west. 

They are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference. 

The Kings come into the game as one of the worst teams in the league, and have a 19-34 record in the 53 games that they have played, which has them as the 13th seed in the west. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Game With Kings

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17595798_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Julius Randle And Desmond Bane Get Into A Scuffle During A Timeout

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Knicks

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17601838_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected

28 minutes ago
USATSI_9603001_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Photo Of Spike Lee And Colin Kaepernick At The Grizzlies-Knicks Game

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Kings Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

2 hours ago
USATSI_17587359_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Kings Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17480196_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

2 hours ago