Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game with a calf injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Warriors come into the game after a win at home over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and they had Klay Thompson play in his first game in over two seasons.   

On the season, they are 30-9, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the Western Conference (and all of the NBA). 

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 28-14 record, and are the fourth seed in the west. 

