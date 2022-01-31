Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets
Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-106 at Chase Center on Saturday night, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.
A clip of Kerr speaking after the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter of Warriors on NBCS.
Kerr highlighted how pleased he was with the Warriors defense on the night, while they are playing without their best defender Draymond Green.
The three-time champion is one of the best defenders in the NBA, but has been out since January 9 due to a calf injury.
The Warriors advanced to 37-13 in the 50 games that they have played on the season with the win over the Nets.
As for the Nets, they fell to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-20 record.
