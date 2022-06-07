Warriors Could Be Without Key Player For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors could be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Boston against the Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors could be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala when they visit the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The veteran forward is going to be listed as questionable.

He played in Game 1 of the Finals, but did not play in Game 2 on Sunday night.

Tweet from The Athletic's Anthony Slater: "Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston."

The series is tied up at 1-1, so the winner of Game 3 will take a 2-1 advantage into Game 4.

The Celtics won the first game, while the Warriors roared back in Game 2 with a 107-88 blowout victory.

Related stories on NBA basketball