Skip to main content

Warriors Could Be Without Key Player For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors could be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Boston against the Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors could be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala when they visit the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.  

The veteran forward is going to be listed as questionable.  

He played in Game 1 of the Finals, but did not play in Game 2 on Sunday night.  

Tweet from The Athletic's Anthony Slater: "Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston."  

The series is tied up at 1-1, so the winner of Game 3 will take a 2-1 advantage into Game 4.  

The Celtics won the first game, while the Warriors roared back in Game 2 with a 107-88 blowout victory. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10878374_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Could Be Without Key Player For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18475615_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers Making Big Coaching Staff Changes For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18468050_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Comments On Klay Thompson's Recent Shooting Slump Ahead Of Game 3

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18468611_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Klay Thompson Must Step Up For Warriors

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_10092384_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Injury Update To Warriors Star For Game 3 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17987508_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge Kyrie Irving Potential Free Agency Update

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18468622_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Boston Celtics Need To Make This Trade

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18279543_168388303_lowres
News

This Team Is The Favorite To Sign Deandre Ayton If He Leaves The Suns

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago