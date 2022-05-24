Skip to main content

Game 4 Most Recent Injury Reports For Mavs And Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, and on Tuesday night in Game 4 they can sweep them to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors are back in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and they have a 3-0 lead in the series so a win for them would complete the sweep. 

The Warriors can head back to the NBA Finals for sixth time in eight years, which is the best of any other franchise in the league during this span.  

For Game 4, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time). 

NBA's official injury report 

Everyone on the injury report for both teams has already been ruled out except for Otto Porter Jr. who is listed as questionable due to a foot injury. 

Porter Jr. is not a star, but he is a key role player who is a very good three-point shooter. 

As for the Mavs, this is their first time in the Conference Finals since the 2011 season when they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Championship. 

