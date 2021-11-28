The Golden State Warriors Have Announced Big News About Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors have not had All-Star Klay Thompson in each of the last two seasons due to injuries.
However, the team announced promising news on Sunday afternoon.
Thompson will be assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors (their G-League affiliate), and he will practice with the team on Sunday.
The announcement from the Warriors can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.
The two seasons Thompson has been out, they have missed the playoffs in each of those seasons.
Prior to the last two seasons, Thompson had made five straight All-Star games and the Warriors made the NBA Finals five straight seasons (winning three NBA Championships in that span).
This season they are off to a 17-2 record in their first 19 games of the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.