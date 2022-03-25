Warriors Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Golden State Warriors are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Warriors against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Andre Iguodala, who was listed as questionable for the game has been ruled out (see tweet below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA).
The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 19-16 on the road.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.