Skip to main content

Warriors Shocking Injury Report For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which will take place against the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening in California.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, and for the game they have announced their initial injury report. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II are all listed as questionable, while James Wiseman remains ruled out.   

Iguodala has not played since the first-round, while Payton II has not played since the second-round.  

Therefore, the fact that they are both listed as questionable is huge for the Warriors.   

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round, Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. 

As for the Celtics, they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The Celtics finished their series against the Heat on Sunday evening in Florida, while the Warriors ended their series against the Mavs last Thursday. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18060010_168388303_lowres
Rumors

New York Knicks' Options At Point Guard In Offseason

By Brett Siegel2 minutes ago
USATSI_10878374_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Shocking Injury Report For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18365001_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Making All-Defensive Second Team

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_13421096_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Was Spotted At Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18364947_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics-Warriors: This Prediction Does Not Make Sense

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Really Could Have Been On This Team

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sends Out A Tweet To Former Cavs Teammate

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_10060639_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Kevin Durant And Draymond Green's Twitter Exchange

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago