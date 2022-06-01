Warriors Shocking Injury Report For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which will take place against the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening in California.

NBA's official injury report

Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II are all listed as questionable, while James Wiseman remains ruled out.

Iguodala has not played since the first-round, while Payton II has not played since the second-round.

Therefore, the fact that they are both listed as questionable is huge for the Warriors.

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round, Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

As for the Celtics, they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics finished their series against the Heat on Sunday evening in Florida, while the Warriors ended their series against the Mavs last Thursday.

