Warriors Surprising Injury Report For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are going to be in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports, and the Warriors had a surprising name show up on the report.

NBA's official injury report

All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

Wiggins is one of the most important players for the Warriors on both offense and defense.

After being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, he had been seen as a player who did not live up to his massive expectations.

However, with the Warriors he has totally revived his entire career, and is now one of the best players on a team in the Western Conference Finals.

This is the first time since 2019 that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs, but prior to the drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row.

