Warriors Injury Report For Game 5

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The Warriors will remain without James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala for the contest.

Coming into the night, the Warriors have a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets, so a win for the Warriors advances them to the second-round of the playoffs.

As for the Nuggets, a loss for them sends them home in the playoffs early once again.

They were able to avoid getting swept when they won Game 4 at home in Denver, and they also ended a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs dating back to last season when they were swept in the second-round by the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19, and beginning to look like the dynasty that they had created in the five seasons prior to missing the postseason.

They had gone to five straight NBA Finals, and won three titles in that span.

Klay Thompson was injured for each of the last two seasons, and he returned to action earlier this year.

