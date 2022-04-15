Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they have announced their injury report, and Steph Curry is listed as probable, while James Wiseman has been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are the third seed in the west, while Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are the sixth seed.

