Warriors Injury Report Against The Mavs
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco, California, on Sunday and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Andre Iguodala have all been ruled out for the game.
Thompson had been questionable due to an illness, but he has been downgraded to out.
The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-17 record in the 60 games that they have played.
They have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but returning to the playoffs this season would appear to be as close of a lock as there is.
