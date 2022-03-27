Warriors Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Golden State Warriors are in D.C. to play the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Wizards can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Warriors come into the evening as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-26 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Wizards, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in.

