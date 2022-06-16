Warriors Injury Report For Game 6 Against Celtics
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Thursday’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.
The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics at the TD Garden for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.
For the game, the Warriors have updated their injury report as of
Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are both listed as questionable, while James Wiseman has been ruled out.
The Warriors won Game 5 on Monday night to take 3-2 lead in the series.
Therefore, they can win the 2022 NBA Championship on Thursday night, while a win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back in California at the Chase Center on Sunday night.
This would be the fourth time in eight seasons that the Warriors have won a title.
