Warriors Injury Report For Game 6 Against Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Thursday’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics at the TD Garden for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.  

Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are both listed as questionable, while James Wiseman has been ruled out.  

The Warriors won Game 5 on Monday night to take 3-2 lead in the series.

Therefore, they can win the 2022 NBA Championship on Thursday night, while a win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back in California at the Chase Center on Sunday night. 

This would be the fourth time in eight seasons that the Warriors have won a title.

