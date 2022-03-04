Warriors Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening.

The two teams played on Sunday night in California, and the Warriors had an absolute collapse, and lost the fourth quarter by 20-points, which resulted in the 107-101 loss.

For the game on Thursday, they have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.

They are currently on a two-game losing streak, and just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

