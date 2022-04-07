Skip to main content
Warriors Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry and James Wiseman for the contest. 

Everyone else on their roster is available.  

They enter the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-29 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season. 

