Warriors Injury Report Against The Suns

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns in California on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Steph Curry and James Wiseman have been ruled out for the contest.

The Warriors are 48-28 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

