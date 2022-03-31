Skip to main content
Warriors Injury Report Against The Suns

Warriors Injury Report Against The Suns

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns in California on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Steph Curry and James Wiseman have been ruled out for the contest. 

The Warriors are 48-28 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17984154_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17910350_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson's Status For Suns-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17245707_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown's Status For Heat-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17033247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Finalized Injury Report For Game Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16202637_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16223472_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago