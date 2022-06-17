Warriors Final Injury Report For Game 6 Against Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors are at the TD Garden in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala have both been upgraded from questionable to available for the contest.

As for James Wiseman, he remains ruled out for the night.

The Warriors can win the NBA Championship with a victory on the evening, because they have a 3-2 lead in the series after winning Game 5 on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Celtics can force a Game 7 back in California on Sunday night if they win.

