Skip to main content

Warriors Final Injury Report For Game 6 Against Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors are at the TD Garden in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and for the game they have finalized their injury report. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala have both been upgraded from questionable to available for the contest. 

As for James Wiseman, he remains ruled out for the night. 

The Warriors can win the NBA Championship with a victory on the evening, because they have a 3-2 lead in the series after winning Game 5 on Monday night. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics can force a Game 7 back in California on Sunday night if they win. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18548559_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup On Thursday Night

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18513134_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Warriors Final Injury Report For Game 6 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Who's On The Warriors Injury Report For Game 6?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17595270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Latest Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17691365_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Possible Trade Destinations For 76ers Forward Tobias Harris

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Boston Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 6 On Thursday Against Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors-Celtics: Latest Injury Reports For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago